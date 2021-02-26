GNY (GNY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $337,196.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 26th. During the last week, GNY has traded down 17% against the US dollar. GNY has a market capitalization of $265.78 million and $337,196.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00702139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039614 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.