GNY Market Capitalization Hits $269.75 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, GNY has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a market cap of $269.75 million and approximately $278,214.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

