Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.15. 11,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,856. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

