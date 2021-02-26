GoldMint (MNTP) Reaches One Day Volume of $919.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. GoldMint has a market cap of $263,978.68 and $919.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00700499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00029745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039931 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.