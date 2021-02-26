Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 1,401 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.8% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 36,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.