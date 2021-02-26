Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GDDFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Goodfood Market from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Goodfood Market from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

Shares of Goodfood Market stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.