Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

TSE:FOOD traded up C$0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 593,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,592. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.86 million and a PE ratio of -423.46. Goodfood Market has a 52 week low of C$1.49 and a 52 week high of C$14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

