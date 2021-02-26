Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Gap Up to $2,825.00

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,825 ($36.91), but opened at GBX 2,970 ($38.80). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 2,875 ($37.56), with a volume of 39 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £216.37 million and a PE ratio of 31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,985.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,109.15.

About Goodwin (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

