Goose Finance (EGG) Reaches Market Cap of $36.88 Million

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Goose Finance has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.88 million and approximately $24.98 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $70.95 or 0.00149609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.08 or 0.00706563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00033665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 520,866 coins and its circulating supply is 519,829 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nestree is a specialized platform in building and managing community messaging groups with creative rewarding systems. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

