Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 763,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,287. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $713.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

GOSS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

