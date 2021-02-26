(GP.V) (CVE:GP) Shares Down 12.3%

(GP.V) (CVE:GP)’s stock price was down 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 74,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About (GP.V) (CVE:GP)

Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

