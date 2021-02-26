Graeme Campbell Purchases 40,000 Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) Stock

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL) insider Graeme Campbell acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

Shares of MCL stock opened at GBX 66.75 ($0.87) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.47 million and a P/E ratio of 18.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 48.02. Morses Club PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 119.56 ($1.56).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Morses Club Company Profile

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers online lending and e-money current account services. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 85 branches and approximately 1,695 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

