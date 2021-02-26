Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $18.15. 1,221,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,182. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.18.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Research analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 73,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,372,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327,178 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

