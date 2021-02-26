Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $3,912,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 720.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 482,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,331,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 687,828 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,263. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $75.08 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $46.39.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

