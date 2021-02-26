Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,485,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,364 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25,861.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 985,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after buying an additional 981,442 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,319,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,659,000 after buying an additional 556,415 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,078,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 155.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 462,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,446,000 after acquiring an additional 281,085 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

