Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of WM opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The firm has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.99.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock worth $4,317,309. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

