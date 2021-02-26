Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $682.22 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $826.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.14. The stock has a market cap of $654.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.92, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.