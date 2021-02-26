Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 664.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

RTX opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.