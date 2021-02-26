Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $215.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

