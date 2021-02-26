Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,175 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 60.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 188,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,017,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.06.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,195 shares of company stock worth $56,893,235. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $360.04 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -116.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

