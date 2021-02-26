Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $203.82 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

