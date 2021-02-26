Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $125.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.63. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $128.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.