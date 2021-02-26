Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,839 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,916,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,521,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,309,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,861,000 after acquiring an additional 70,188 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,393,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson acquired 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,290,799.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $71,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,405 shares of company stock worth $4,415,854. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

MSM stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.93 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.