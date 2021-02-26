Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $57.19 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

