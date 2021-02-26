Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 162.58 and a beta of 0.89. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

