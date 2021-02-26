Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 16.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,934 shares of company stock worth $4,832,344. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

