Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $252.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

