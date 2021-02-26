Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 14,472 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,472 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,340,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,675,000 after purchasing an additional 509,205 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,345,000 after buying an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after buying an additional 435,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

NYSE YUM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.