Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 292,111 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,471 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 292,111 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,711 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,190 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $22.03 on Friday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

