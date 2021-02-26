Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 39,686 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 39,686 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Pzena Investment Management worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Shares of PZN opened at $9.36 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $666.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.