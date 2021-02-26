Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 4,181 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $211.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

