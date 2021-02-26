Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,614 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,897 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.75, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.