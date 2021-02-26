Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MO stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.34.
Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
