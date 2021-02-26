Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.34.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

