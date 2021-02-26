Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Herman Miller at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. Herman Miller, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.33 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $37,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,402. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

