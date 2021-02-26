Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Trading 7.8% Higher

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.13. 183,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 70,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $235.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 157.8% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 127,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.