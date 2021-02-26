GreenPower (GRN) Price Hits $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $127.25 million and $36,806.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About GreenPower

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenPower using one of the exchanges listed above.

