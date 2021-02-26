Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 138.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 57.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.57. 8,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.45, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

