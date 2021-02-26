Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 65,090 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 667.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

BATS EFV traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,823 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

