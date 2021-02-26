Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 7,001 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.8% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $86.40. 92,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $89.10.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

