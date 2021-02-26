Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,033,115. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

