Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.46.

NVIDIA stock traded up $16.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,804. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $530.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.17, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

