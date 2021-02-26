Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STERIS alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $302,312.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $174.34. 10,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.02 and its 200 day moving average is $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.