Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $7,348,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 119,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,498. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.37. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $379.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

