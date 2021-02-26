Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cantel Medical were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,727. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cantel Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

