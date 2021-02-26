Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 4,107 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after buying an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after buying an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 72.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Zoetis by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

ZTS traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,265. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

