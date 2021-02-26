Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 5,814 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,701 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.45. 501,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,680,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

