Griffin Securities Weighs in on Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.92.

CDNS stock opened at $138.02 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $149.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,999,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $2,888,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,290 shares in the company, valued at $12,165,206.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,222 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,229 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

