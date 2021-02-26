GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.04 Million

Equities analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to post $61.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.61 million. GrowGeneration posted sales of $25.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year sales of $192.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.82 million to $193.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $361.82 million, with estimates ranging from $345.65 million to $378.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after purchasing an additional 679,639 shares during the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 391,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration stock opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 917.38 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

