Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.73 by ($13.92), Fidelity Earnings reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 22.58%.

ASR traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $189.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

