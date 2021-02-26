GSX Techedu (GSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:GSX opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.20 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.03.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSX shares. CLSA upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

